Transatlantic Fares as Low as $105 With Norwegian Air’s Sale

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti February 11, 2020

Norwegian Air 737 Max
PHOTO: Norwegian Air 737 Max. (Photo courtesy of Norwegian Air)

Lovers who are still in search of the perfect Valentine’s Day surprise for their partner are in luck with Norwegian Air’s newly-launched sale on economy-class flights to Europe, which makes taking a romantic trip across the pond this season more affordable.

Now through February 13, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time, customers can enjoy 20-percent off economy fares to the continent when booking for travel between March 1 to May 31, 2020, and using the campaign code LOVESPRING2020.

It’s important to note that this deal is only valid for economy-class, non-flexible fares (meaning that you can’t later decide to change your travel date), which don’t include reserved seating or in-flight meals. To get such perks, customers would need to purchase add-ons or opt for other ticket options in a higher class.

Taxes and other applicable charges are also not included in the deal pricing, as featured in Travel + Leisure.

Flights to a variety of spectacular European destinations are available out of these major U.S. gateways: New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA), Chicago (ORD), Austin (AUS), Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).

If you’re still contemplating springing for that romantic getaway with your Valentine, you’ll need to think fast, since this sale will only last for a couple of days!

For more information, visit norwegian.com/us/offers/valentines-day.

