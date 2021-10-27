Last updated: 11:45 AM ET, Wed October 27 2021

Treasury Dept. Investigating Airlines Over Potential CARES Act Violations

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 27, 2021

U.S. Department of Treasury
U.S. Department of Treasury (photo courtesy mrbfaust/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

In an exclusive report from Fox Business, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Inspector General will conduct an investigation into major domestic airlines, looking to see if carriers who accepted government grants and loans last year during the onset of the pandemic are in compliance with the CARES Act.

At issue with the audit is whether airlines who took the loans, and have since instituted employee vaccination mandates, are violating the terms of the loan agreement by threatening to terminate or lay off employees.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Judge with gavel.

Judge Denies Southwest Pilots’ Request for Vaccine...

Aerial view over Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

gallery icon 12 Stress-Free Travel Destinations

Travelers at the airport

As the Pandemic Abates, What’s New for Travelers?

Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.

Delta CEO: Industry Will Emerge From Pandemic Better Off

At the time last year, the CARES Act stipulated that accepting the grants and loans meant that airlines could not make a reduction in staff unless employees retired and/or accepted a buyout.

But, starting with United’s own organic decision to mandate employee vaccines in August of this year – and a subsequent Biden Administration order that all businesses with federal contracts must vaccinate employees by December 8 – airlines, mostly United, have parted ways with workers who declined the shot.

United said it has terminated 232 employees so far.

The audit was initiated by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), who wrote to the Treasury Dept. asking for a “complete investigation” of airlines.

Treasury Department Acting Inspector General Rich Delmar responded to Hawley in a letter obtained by Fox Business.

"I am responding to your October 18 letter expressing your concerns about widespread layoffs in the airline industry related to Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and whether such layoffs are inconsistent with commitments made by companies as a condition for receipt of air carrier Payroll Support Program (PSP) funds," Delmar wrote. "The Treasury Office of Inspector General is planning to conduct audit work with respect to aspects of this matter. Audit processes are best suited to address issues such as those you raise, which concern systemic programmatic compliance.”

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
United airplane in flight.

Airlines Donate 20,000 Flights to Afghan Refugees

United Airlines

JetBlue Launches 'Monster Sale' With Fares From $31 One-Way

Delta Adds TSA PreCheck Express Lobby and Bag Drop

Hawaiian Airlines Restarting Nonstop Sydney-Honolulu Flights

JetBlue Beats Earnings Predictions for Third Quarter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS