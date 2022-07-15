TSA Adds New Gender Option to PreCheck Application Process
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it would add a new gender option for the PreCheck application process.
The TSA PreCheck program application has been updated to include an additional gender marker option to better serve non-binary and gender non-conforming travelers, an action that will ensure the system accurately reflects each person’s gender.
As of April, TSA has allowed PreCheck applicants to select their gender based on self-attestation, regardless of the sex assigned at birth. The new gender marker option will not impact the security screening process.
“TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI+ community.”
Americans looking to request a gender data update should call (855) 347-8371 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. EDT. TSA officials said security screening is conducted without discrimination against travelers based on their “race, color, sex, gender, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability.”
Travelers will receive PreCheck security screening even if their current gender differs from the gender provided when they enrolled, as long as the name, known traveler number (KTN) and date of birth on their reservation match their record with TSA.
