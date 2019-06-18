TSA Agents Find Six Smoke Grenades in Carry-On Bag
June 18, 2019
Security agents working a checkpoint at a New Jersey airport Sunday discovered six smoke grenades in the carry-on bag of a passenger getting ready to board his flight.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, screeners at Newark Liberty International Airport were looking at the X-ray scanner when they noticed something suspicious in a male passenger’s bag.
.@TSA officers at @EWRairport detected six neatly packed smoke grenades in a traveler's carry-on bag yesterday. Smoke grenades. In a carry-on bag. Really? C'mon man! pic.twitter.com/4u4NZLH8kW— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) June 17, 2019
Agents pulled the carry-on item off the conveyor belt and search the luggage, finding six grenades neatly wrapped in bubble wrap. Since the items are not illegal but still prohibited when flying, the man handed the grenades to a friend who was not traveling and boarded his flight to the Dominican Republic.
“This is a perfect example of what a fine job our TSA officers do,” TSA deputy federal security director Christopher Murgia said in a statement. “The officer staffing the X-ray machine spotted something unusual and called for the bag to be opened and inspected. It certainly turned out to be the right call.”
Murgia went on to say smoke grenades are banned from flights due to the fact they can fill the cabin with smoke if released, which could result in a panic from passengers and crew members. The smoke could also enter the cockpit, creating a serious problem for any flight.
“It’s quite shocking that someone thought he could bring them on the plane at all because something like that is not even allowed in a checked bag,” Murgia continued.
