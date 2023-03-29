TSA Budget Proposal Improves Security, Efficiency and Traveler Experience
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 29, 2023
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) highlighted the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget set forth by President Joe Biden in December.
As part of testimony before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, TSA Administrator David Pekoske discussed details of the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.
The $10.4 billion budget proposal includes funding for employee compensation in line with other federal agencies, as well as provisions to accommodate increasing passenger travel volumes and maintaining wait time standards.
The funding will also add $70 million to expand Computed Tomography (CT) deployments to airport checkpoints nationwide and provide $151 million to fund TSA’s efforts to mitigate the cyber threat across surface and aviation transportation sectors.
“A dedicated and well-trained workforce and the sound deployment of next generation technology are essential to enhanced security, checkpoint efficiency and an improved passenger experience,” Pekoske said.
“I am very grateful for the funding we received in the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act that places TSA employees on an equal pay footing with every other employee in the federal government,” Pekoske continued. “This action is critical to our long-term success, and without this necessary funding, there will be significant wait time increases for travelers.”
TSA will also continue to invest in and deploy the Credential Authentication Technology that will modernize airport checkpoints. Continued investment in these technologies will facilitate checkpoint efficiencies that accommodate higher passenger volumes.
The budget includes $1.4 billion to fully support the employee pay initiatives, $151 million for the development and implementation of enhanced cybersecurity-related measures, $3.7 million to enhance Customer Experience Strategic initiatives and more.
