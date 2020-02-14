Last updated: 12:38 PM ET, Fri February 14 2020

TSA Collects Nearly $1 Million in Change a Year

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Mackenzie Cullen February 14, 2020

airport security
PHOTO: Airport security. (photo by Codie Liermann)

It’s not uncommon for loose change to fall out of a passenger’s pocket or wallet when going through airport security. Nobody likely gives much thought to what happens to any spilled change that gets left behind in airports, but the TSA knows what happens: they get to keep all of it.

"Yes, the TSA keeps all the loose change collected at security checkpoints," confirms Kate Sullivan, Head of Experience at Secret Fares. "They can use this in any way they choose, without having to go through standard government appropriation procedures."

You May Also Like

airport, security, tsa, patdown Woman Suing TSA for Sexual Assault Following Pat-Down Airlines & Airports

A crowded TSA security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport WATCH: TSA’s Top 10 Most Unusual Finds of 2019 Airlines & Airports

X-ray of a suitcase at the airport TSA Catches Record Number of Guns at Security... Airlines & Airports

A crowded TSA security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport TSA to Investigate Agent's Conduct Toward Indigenous... Airlines & Airports

airport security TSA Screens Record-Breaking Number of Travelers Over... Airlines & Airports

This is not to say that individual TSA agents keep whatever change they find. The money instead goes to the TSA as a whole.

"In practice, this means that most change is bundled up and remitted to the central TSA finance office and used to fund various programs," Sullivan says. Hopefully, the financial office uses this money to upgrade airport security systems, "but because there's no appropriations procedure on left-behind cash, there's no way to check on that.”

Some TSA groups will also occasionally put aside some of the money in a pool to use it to do something nice for the TSA agents working there, like coffee or an office party."

The amount of loose change collected can total to nearly $1 million a year. In fact, $978,000 in loose change was gathered in 2018 alone. According to Sullivan, the yearly amount has been increasing every year since 2011, though nobody quite understands why.

For more information on Transportation Security Administration, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Boeing 737 MAX

United Drops Boeing 737 MAX From Schedule Until September

United Airlines

Spirit Airlines Announces New Operational Control Center in Tennessee

Twitter Weighs in on Reclining Airplane Seat Debate

Delta Outlines Plan to Become First Carbon Neutral Airline

Southwest Crew Honors Couple With Impromptu Baby Shower for Adopted Daughter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS