Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Sat April 30 2022

TSA Commemorates 20th Anniversary of First Checkpoint

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 30, 2022

X-ray of a suitcase at the airport
X-ray of a gun inside of a suitcase at the airport. (photo via sspopov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Friday celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first airport security checkpoint in the nation.

Created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the TSA was established in November of that year and on April 30, 2002 it officially established its first checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Delta Air Lines plane.

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From April

Beautiful Santa Maria beach by Cabo San Lucus has full life guarding and bathroom facilities. It is a sheltered beach that provides safe swimming and snorkeling areas. (photo via rand22 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon 20 Key Travel Advisories Announced in April

Lombard Street, San Francisco, California

California’s Tourism Economy Improved, Still Fell Short...

Map of Europe.

Europe To Apply New Entry Fee to Travelers From Visa-Free...

The 20-year commemoration was held on April 29 at the airport.

BWI was the beta for all future airport TSA security checkpoints, with the new agency implementing, revising and updating protocols and policies it would then roll out at other airports. Twenty years later, the TSA has grown from one airport and 100 employees to a presence in 430 airports and more than 60,000 employees.

That’s not to say the TSA has been without its issues.

An undercover sting by the Department of Homeland Security in 2015 revealed that in 70 different instances at seven major airports, TSA agents failed to find fake explosives and weapons 67 times. That included one strapped to the back of one of the undercover investigators.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Midway Airport, Chicago.

Frontier Airlines Adding New Service to Chicago Midway Airport

Mexico to Heavily Invest in Airport Maintenance, Expansion Projects

gallery icon The Best Time To Book Your International Flight

FAA, Airlines Holding Summit to Avoid More Flight Disruptions

Delta Makes a Concession to Flight Attendants

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS