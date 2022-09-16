TSA Confirms David Pekoske as Administrator for Second Term
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 16, 2022
The United States Senate confirmed Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske to a second term as administrator.
Pekoske was confirmed Thursday by a vote of 77-18 and will serve a second five-year term after previously confirming him to the post in August 2017 by unanimous consent. U.S. President Joe Biden renominated him in May.
As part of the confirmation, the TSA administrator will be tasked with implementing more equitable compensation, investing in technology and strengthening partnerships with transportation stakeholders and international governments.
“It is a privilege to continue serving the American people alongside an incredible workforce of dedicated and highly skilled professionals,” Pekoske said. “I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our nation’s transportation system remains secure and facilitates the movement of people and cargo.”
Pekoske leads a workforce of approximately 60,000 employees, the security operations at nearly 430 airports throughout the U.S. and has federal responsibility for the security of surface transportation, including pipelines, rail and mass transit systems.
In his first term, the TSA leader focused on implementing technology advancements at airport security checkpoints and expanding the TSA PreCheck program, which now features more than 12 million members and over 200 participating airports.
U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman issued a statement on Pekoske’s confirmation.
“U.S. Travel congratulates David Pekoske on his confirmation to a second term as TSA administrator, a crucial role that provides a safe, secure and efficient travel experience across America’s transportation systems,” Freeman said.
“A proven leader, Administrator Pekoske brings strong institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of transportation security to the agency,” Freeman continued. “U.S. Travel is pleased to continue its productive relationship with Administrator Pekoske and the TSA as we rebuild our industry and look ahead to a more innovative future for travel.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS