TSA Hosts Industry Day Focusing on Overall Direction and Strategy
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration June 20, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Officials will be looking to improve checkpoint operations, add new capabilities and more.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
The Transportation Security Administration in collaboration with the Government Technology & Services Coalition is hosting the 2019 Industry Day with focused discussions on “Raising the Baseline.” TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell and DHS Chief Procurement Officer Soraya Correa will provide remarks followed by roundtable discussions on strategic priorities with key senior officials.
“TSA continues to evolve to meet an increasingly diverse threat environment with the latest technology,” said TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell. “TSA counts on the ongoing partnership with industry to develop new capabilities to counter these emerging threats.”
Industry Day is designed to communicate TSA’s overall direction and strategy and provide an understanding of the challenges in strategic priority areas. Discussions will center around acquisition programs, checkpoint operations, human resource processes, and data analytics. TSA is pursuing technology modernization across the checkpoint and checked baggage mission space.
Efforts are underway to enhance existing capabilities, add new capabilities and replace capabilities provided by the existing Transportation Security Equipment for passenger vetting, passenger and baggage screening, alarm resolution and connectivity. TSA benefits from qualified business partners who offer cost effective and efficient services and solutions that are scalable, effective, and efficient. TSA lays out for industry how they can continue to engage and participate in next steps.
In May 2018, Administrator Pekoske released the Administrator's Intent, which lays out strategic TSA organizational goals: 1) Improve Security and Safeguard the Transportation System, 2) Accelerate Action, and 3) Commit to Our People.
SOURCE: Transportation Security Administration press release.
