TSA Names Winner of Cutest K9 Contest
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood August 29, 2019
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the winner of its contest for “cutest K9” employee is Alfie, a four-year-old yellow lab and explosive detection K9 that works at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Alfie earned the prestigious honor after the TSA’s social media team held a 24-hour nationwide contest on Instagram to celebrate National Dog Day. After receiving more than 100,000 total votes, it was determined that Alfie was the top dog.
The other three dogs considered in the voting were “Muk” from Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, “Figor” from Chicago Midway International Airport and “Donna” from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
We're thrilled to announce the winner of our TSA Cutest K9 Contest is Alfie from @PHXSkyHarbor! Thanks to everyone who participated! #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/WDm44tbidF— TSA (@TSA) August 26, 2019
INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY: The Transportation Security Administration held its “TSA Cutest K9” contest and the winner was announced Monday in honor of International Dog Day. The top dog is super cute! pic.twitter.com/lxZTUHiBdW— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 27, 2019
Along with his handler Jason, Alfie is a passenger screening canine (PSC) who works at the Phoenix airport searching travelers and their belongings in the security checkpoint. The prize-winning pooch and his handler have worked together for two years.
In total, TSA has more than 400 PSC teams working primarily at airports across the United States, but they are also trained to work in non-aviation transportation venues. While PSCs are friendly, they are “working dogs and they should not be petted or fed by anyone except their handlers.”
