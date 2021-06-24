TSA Officers Bitten, Assaulted at Two Separate Security Checkpoints
In the wake of rising rates of assault against its officers at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has just issued a press release urging Americans to remain patient and respectful, as the nation’s transportation systems welcome back the traveling public post-pandemic.
The worrisome trend of unruly, even violent, passenger conduct against TSA and airline employees being witnessed across the nation was exemplified this month in two separate incidents that have been sent to law enforcement for criminal prosecution—one in Louisville, Kentucky and the other in Denver, Colorado.
In Louisville, a passenger is facing state criminal charges after allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) while trying to breach the exit of an airport security checkpoint. The unnamed assailant now faces charges for criminal trespass, misdemeanor assault, fleeing and evading police, and resisting arrest.
The incident in Denver involved a passenger who allegedly bit two TSOs, which is currently under investigation. Both individuals are also facing civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation of the TSA’s security requirements and each incident can result in multiple violations.
The TSA’s announcement coincides with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) own reports of a surge in unruly passenger behavior over the past several months. The FAA reported having already recorded over 3,000 such incidents in 2021 as of June 20, with 487 investigations initiated thus far.
The TSA additionally told The Hill that it has recorded more than 69 such incidents, in which TSA staff members have been allegedly assaulted, since March 1, 2020. The agency also said that it has opened over 1,700 compliance investigations since it first started requiring passengers to wear masks aboard public modes of transportation amid the pandemic.
The TSA wrote, “These incidents needlessly interrupt travel, delaying flights and other transportation operations across the country,” and affirmed that the agency, “in coordination with our air carrier and airport management partners, as well as the FAA, will not tolerate such actions, and may pursue criminal charges and a civil penalty up to the maximum allowable by law.
The TSA also disclosed that it will be taking further steps to discourage assaults against its officers and airline flight crews, including resuming flight crew self-defense training led by Federal Air Marshalls, which was previously paused due to COVID-19, come July. “While it is our hope that flight crew members never have need for these tactics, it is critical to everyone’s safety that they be well-prepared to handle situations as they arise,” said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Darby LaJoye.
“Passengers do not arrive at an airport or board a plane with the intent of becoming unruly or violent; however, what is an exciting return to travel for some may be a more difficult experience for others, which can lead to unexpected, and unacceptable, behaviors,” said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Darby LaJoye.
“We appreciate our continued partnership and coordination with the FAA and stand together in a unified position of zero-tolerance with respect to attacks against our employees,” the TSA said in today’s press release.
