TSA Officers Still Protecting Travelers Despite Reduced Airport Congestion
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood April 22, 2020
Despite record-low numbers of travelers in airports across the United States, Transportation Security Administration officers working at a Florida airport still discovered a gun inside the carry-on bag of a traveler.
The TSA agent was working at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday morning when the x-ray machine picked up the firearm and 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. The Orlando Police Department was called to the scene and charged the 26-year-old traveler for carrying a gun in a place prohibited by law.
TSA officers have discovered 23 firearms at Orlando International so far in 2020 and a total of 119 this year across the state of Florida.
“If a gun is brought to the TSA screening checkpoint, the passenger will need to stop for an interview by police and even if they are not arrested or cited, the passenger will face a civil penalty from the TSA that can exceed $13,000,” TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said in a statement. “If your goal is to maintain social distancing, do know precisely what is in your bag before heading to the airport.”
Even during the ongoing viral pandemic, the TSA is asking travelers heading to the airport to be aware of what is in their bags and pockets so they can continue through the security checkpoints without stopping for a pat-down or bag search.
“The diligence of our officers during these trying times exemplifies their dedication to keeping travelers safe,” Koshetz continued.
Last week, the TSA shared some helpful tips and advice for travelers flying during the coronavirus pandemic.
