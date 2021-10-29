TSA Provides Tips and Tricks for Safe Halloween Travel
October 29, 2021
To help travelers taking to the skies during the 2021 Halloween weekend, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has provided a few tips and tricks to make the process easier.
TSA officials said the first piece of advice is to wear facial masks covering their mouth and nose throughout all transportation networks within the United States, including at airports and on board commercial planes through January 18, 2022.
Noncompliance with the facial covering ordinances will result in civil penalty fines, but travelers may be asked to remove their masks temporarily when security officers verify their identity at travel document checking podiums.
The TSA also said that passengers should wait until after they pass through the security checkpoints to put on their costumes to avoid the need for additional pat-downs by officers to ensure there are no prohibited items.
Travelers wearing a Halloween mask should also place them in carry-on bags until after checkpoint screening to avoid any alarms and delays.
As for the realistic replica weapons that go along with costumes, TSA agents are asking passengers to pack their replica scythes, pitchforks, chainsaws, brooms, butcher knives, axes and swords in checked bags.
The government agency also said replica explosives are not allowed and will result in potential delays and even a fine. While fake grenades are a no-go, there is no limit on how much candy people can bring through security in either carry-on or checked baggage.
The TSA’s final tip for Halloween travel is to avoid accidentally bringing real firearms into airports. Passengers often say they forgot the gun in their bag and had no intention to bring it on their flight, a mistake that can result in a maximum fine of almost $14,000 and criminal prosecution.
