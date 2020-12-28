TSA Screens Another 1 Million-Plus Over Christmas
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 28, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.1 million airline passengers on Saturday, the day after Christmas, as fliers continue to show a pent-up demand for travel despite warnings by the Centers for Disease Control to stay at home for the holidays.
The TSA screened 1,128,773 people on Dec. 26, according to USA Today, the third-most number of passengers to fly since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
The most prolific travel day during the pandemic came just three days prior, on Dec. 23, when the TSA screened 1,191,123 people. The second-most travelers came on Sunday, Nov. 29, the final day of Thanksgiving weekend when 1,176, people were screened.
This past Saturday was the fifth day during the Christmas holiday rush when traveler counts topped 1 million, USA Today noted. Many travelers headed out early, with more than 1 million individuals screened on three consecutive days the weekend prior to the holiday from Dec. 18-20.
Despite a surge in COVID-19 that has pushed the U.S. to more than 19 million cases and more than 332,000 deaths, it does not appear that travelers are adhering to the warning to stay at home – in groups of 10 or less – in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.
For those who decide to travel, the CDC now recommends they get tested for COVID-19 one to three days before their trips as well as three to five days after, and reduce nonessential activities for seven days after travel. Those who do not get tested should reduce nonessential activities for 10 days after travel, the agency said.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS