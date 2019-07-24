TSA Sets New Record for Number of Travelers Screened at Chicago Airport
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood July 24, 2019
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents working at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago set a new record last week for the most passengers screened at the facility in one day.
According to the TSA’s official website, security officers at O’Hare International screened 109,639 passengers and crew members at checkpoints on Friday, July 19. The new record breaks the single-day mark of 108,360 set on March 22.
The agency anticipated a busy day at the Chicago airport and was able to work efficiently throughout the record-breaking day thanks to prior planning and support of the TSA’s airport and airline partners.
More than 98 percent of passengers waited less than 20 minutes in standard screening lanes, while wait times remained six minutes or less for all TSA PreCheck passengers. In total, year-over-year passenger growth rose by over four percent.
To help alleviate the pressure of the record-breaking numbers, TSA officials strongly recommend travelers arrive at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure to ensure adequate time for ticketing, checking baggage and security screening.
