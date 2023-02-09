TSA Shares Tips for Chiefs, Eagles Fans Traveling to 2023 Super Bowl
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 09, 2023
As fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2023 Super Bowl, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has provided a list of tips and tricks to maximize the journey.
TSA officials revealed that security checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Kansas City International Airport (MCI) are expected to be busier than usual as jersey-clad tourists make their way to Phoenix, Arizona, for the big game.
What it's all about.#SBLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TKjcavkWTD— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 9, 2023
“Planning is critical when traveling on busy weeks like this,” TSA Federal Security Director Angela Brooks said. “Arriving to the airport with extra time and knowing what can and can’t be packed in carry-on and checked bags will save you time and keeps things moving quickly at checkpoints.”
To avoid potential issues, security officers are asking travelers to arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled flight. Passengers are also permitted to bring solid foods with them—including a few Philly cheesesteaks—but the TSA warns that if it can spill, spray, spread, pump or pour, it’s not a solid and should be packed in a checked bag.
“Travelers can expect to see phfull phflights headed to Phoenix and phfull phfestive phflights as phfans return to Philadelphia next Monday after the big game,” TSA Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero said. “TSA is ready and prepared for the Philadelphia fans and we encourage them to be prepared to arrive at the airport early and pack some patience along with their Eagles gear.”
As for souvenirs from Super Bowl LVII, travelers are allowed to pack the items in their carry-on or checked bags, including game programs, hats, helmets, footballs, pennants, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, plastic cups and rally flags.
While passengers will be permitted to take empty metal beer cans with the Super Bowl logo in their carry-on luggage, full cans of souvenir beer must be packed in a checked bag.
