TSA Supervisor Giving Back to Community During Coronavirus Pandemic
May 13, 2020
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supervisor in Maryland continues to give back to her community during the coronavirus outbreak.
TSA supervisor Samantha Mudge works at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and started using her spare time to crochet face masks for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition to the 25 masks, Mudge bought officers a box of submarine sandwiches from a local shop and several pounds of shrimp. She used the help she received during the Federal government shutdown last year as inspiration for giving back.
“So many people helped us during the government furlough,” Mudge said in a statement. “So, I felt that I needed to do something to support others.”
In addition to the masks, Mudge took the stimulus check she received from the government and used the money to buy fabric to sew masks, yarn to crochet masks and food to donate.
Mudge made and donated 50 masks to the CalvertHealth Medical Center in Calvert County, Maryland; delivered 30 masks to her local Walmart pharmacy; and handed out a bag of masks to healthcare workers standing outside of a restaurant.
The TSA supervisor said she is just trying to spread kindness during a time of need and knows the unexpected generosity is appreciated.
Earlier this week, another TSA employee at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was applauded for making over 600 free masks for anyone who reaches out and says they need them.
