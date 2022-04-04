Turkish Airlines Expands US Presence
Turkish Airlines is bolstering its US presence with the introduction of its 12th US gateway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2022.
The new service will include four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with 300-seat Boeing 787-9 equipment between Seattle and Istanbul.
The inaugural flight – TK203 – is scheduled to depart Istanbul Airport on May 27 at 2:05 pm local time, arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on May 27 at 4:15 p.m. local time.
Flight TK 204 is scheduled to depart from Seattle-Tacoma to Istanbul on May 27 at 5:45 pm., arriving in Istanbul on May 28 at 3:25 p.m. local time.
“We are proud to open our new Seattle gateway, the first in the Pacific Northwest, as we continue to expand our U.S. presence and global route network,” said Ahmet Bola, chairman of the board and the executive committee for Turkish Airlines.
“Seattle is one of the fastest diversifying regions in the country, with over a quarter of our residents foreign-born. Turkish Airlines will expand connections to destinations throughout Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe,” said SEA Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle.
“On top of that, Istanbul is an exciting city and a must on any traveler’s bucket list.”
Turkish Airlines flies to five continents and 128 countries.
Seattle will serve as the carrier’s 335th destination.
