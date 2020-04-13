Twitter's Most Discussed Airlines of 2020 So Far
Patrick Clarke April 13, 2020
American Airlines is the most talked-about airline on Twitter to begin 2020, according to new research from GlobalData.
The data and analytics company reported an astonishing 45 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in airline-related conversations among the social media platform's leading aviation influencers during the first quarter of 2020, which saw numerous carriers suspend operations due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
GlobalData's Airlines Sector Influencer Platform tracks the leading aviation influencers and their discussions regarding emerging trends, insights and overviews, new fields of innovation and technology, among other popular areas on Twitter.
American secured a hefty 40 percent share of the total discussions in the first quarter, led by conservations pertaining to the suit filed by the Allied Pilots Association to immediately halt U.S.-China flights due to the virus outbreak.
American is followed by British Airways (20 percent) and Air India (16 percent), with Qatar Airways and Air Canada rounding out the top five with a 12 percent share each.
GlobalData found that a majority of Air India conversations focused on their evacuation efforts from COVID-19-affected countries.
Corporate travel and mobility expert Christian Seiberlich emerged as the top contributor on airlines on Twitter, based on GlobalData's first-quarter research, followed by Jet City Star editor-in-chief Issac Alexander and South China Morning aviation reporter Danny Lee. Unsurprisingly, a majority of these conversations centered on airlines grounding flights due to COVID-19.
"Airline companies around the world chose to ground flights after seeing a huge drop in bookings, contributed by travel restrictions, airspace closures and low demand of travel, bound by the government mandate to prevent the spread of outbreak," said Prashant Saxena, Influencer Expert at GlobalData.
"As airlines cut capacity to the affected areas and passenger traffic falls due to COVID-19 outbreak, the industry revenues continue to contract rapidly," added Saxena. "With the magnitude of the crisis still unknown, the actual impact on airlines' revenue remains to be seen."
