Two American Airlines Employees Brawl, One Stabbed
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 16, 2022
A verbal dispute between a pair of American Airlines employees turned physical and, ultimately, violent on Tuesday.
According to a story that aired on NBC Boston, Massachusetts State Police are now investigating a fight between two workers at Boston Logan International Airport that ended when one man was stabbed, and the assailant tried to hide in the airport before being found.
It was just the latest twist in more than a year of sordid stories of violence at airports and on airplanes, albeit virtually all of them committed by passengers and not employees.
The victim was a 38-year-old male who was stabbed by Kenric Smith, 34, at Logan’s Terminal B. Smith allegedly stabbed the man with what was described as a Leatherman brand multi-purpose tool.
State police and other law enforcement responded to the assault at Terminal B and later found Smith, still carrying the tool, on the terminal’s second level. The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.
Police said the safety of employees working in the terminal as well as passengers was never in jeopardy.
