Last updated: 11:42 AM ET, Wed February 16 2022

Two American Airlines Employees Brawl, One Stabbed

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 16, 2022

Boston's Logan International Airport
Boston's Logan International Airport. (photo via PatrickPoendl/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A verbal dispute between a pair of American Airlines employees turned physical and, ultimately, violent on Tuesday.

According to a story that aired on NBC Boston, Massachusetts State Police are now investigating a fight between two workers at Boston Logan International Airport that ended when one man was stabbed, and the assailant tried to hide in the airport before being found.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Capitol Building, Washington D.C.

Eight Republican Senators Say They Will Reject a ‘No-Fly...

Getty Images - plane

Airlines, Biden Administration Working on No-Fly List

Airplane and handcuffs on the table.

Unruly Passenger Forces American Flight to Divert

Judge

Majority of Unruly Passengers Escape Serious Punishments

It was just the latest twist in more than a year of sordid stories of violence at airports and on airplanes, albeit virtually all of them committed by passengers and not employees.

The victim was a 38-year-old male who was stabbed by Kenric Smith, 34, at Logan’s Terminal B. Smith allegedly stabbed the man with what was described as a Leatherman brand multi-purpose tool.

State police and other law enforcement responded to the assault at Terminal B and later found Smith, still carrying the tool, on the terminal’s second level. The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said the safety of employees working in the terminal as well as passengers was never in jeopardy.

For more information on American Airlines, Boston

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737-9 MAX.

Alaska Airlines Launches Flight Subscription Service in the US

Eight Republican Senators Say They Will Reject a ‘No-Fly List’

FAA Not Ready to Let Boeing Approve 787 Dreamliner Planes

gallery icon Tips for Flying Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Southwest Airlines Puts California Flights on Sale From $29 for Two Days Only

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS