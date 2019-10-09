Two Republic Airways Employees Fired for Fight at Denver Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 09, 2019
Regional carrier Republic Airways has announced the termination of two employees after startling footage was leaked showing a male and female physically attacking each other at a Denver airport.
According to KRDO.com, the nine-second surveillance video of the physical altercation was leaked earlier this week, but took place in September. It reportedly shows a 29-year-old female employee named Marisha Sporer slapping 36-year-old male coworker William Thomas in the face when he charges toward her on the jetway at Denver International Airport.
The footage then shows the male employee punching the woman in the stomach and head.
Leaked surveillance footage reveals sickening moment male Republic Airways flight crew member punches and spits at a female colleague at Denver Airport. https://t.co/tV88TrSfzs pic.twitter.com/yb394CIKof— Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) October 8, 2019
Denver Police Department officials confirmed the incident took place on September 14 at 10 a.m. local time and that both the man and woman on the video were arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault.
A spokesperson for Republic Airways said the company investigated the incident when it took place and fired both employees as a result of their actions. Thomas and Sporer had allegedly been involved in an intimate relationship, but the couple had hit a rough patch before the altercation.
“We are aware of a situation that occurred last month involving two of our employees,” the Republic Airways spokesperson said. “We investigated this matter and took appropriate action consistent with our belief that such behavior is unacceptable. These individuals are no longer employed at Republic.”
For more information on Denver
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS