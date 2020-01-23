United Adds 29 New Flights to Miami for Super Bowl LIV
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Mackenzie Cullen January 23, 2020
United Airlines is making sure that football fans have as many options to get to Miami for the Super Bowl as possible, offering more than 5,600 seats throughout 29 additional nonstop flights to the city.
These flights to Miami will be offered from United’s seven U.S. hubs, including San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles, in addition to seven special point-to-point flights between Kansas City and Miami.
A full list of United’s Big Game services to Miami can be found on united.com. Tickets are available for purchase.
The move was inspired by the upcoming Super Bowl, but United is also looking out for its customers at large.
Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning said, "In addition to our expanded network to Miami for the game, travelers can easily get to Miami via United's 25 daily flights to Fort Lauderdale's Hollywood International Airport from Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Cleveland."
In addition to adding 29 new flights for the big game, United has also made many other changes to ensure ultimate customer satisfaction. These changes include:
—Announcing that MileagePlus award miles will never expire
—Committing $40 million toward a new investment initiative focused on accelerating the development of sustainable aviation fuels and other decarbonization technologies
—Establishing Miles on a Mission, a crowdsourcing platform which gives customers a simple way to donate miles to non-profit organizations and charities in need of air travel
—Launched ConnectionSaver, a digital tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights
—Instituted PlusPoints, the new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members
—Giving Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights
—Making DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft
For more information on United Airlines, Miami
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS