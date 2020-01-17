Last updated: 09:20 AM ET, Fri January 17 2020

United Airlines Adding Shuttle Flights Between Washington DC, NYC

United Airlines has announced it will offer a new hourly shuttle flight between Washington D.C. and the New York City area starting March 29.

Tickets for the 13 daily flights between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey will be available for purchase beginning January 18.

The route will be operated by the Bombardier CRJ-550 on most flights, which is designed for business and leisure travelers with first-class seating, Wi-Fi access, additional legroom and enough space for every customer’s carry-on bag.

“Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C. and New York – one of the busiest routes in the country – have told us they value convenient flights and a comfortable ride above all else,” United Express senior vice president Sarah Murphy said in a statement. “With our new shuttle service aboard the one-of-a-kind CRJ-550, United Airlines is the only carrier to deliver both.”

When the Washington D.C.-New York City route launches, United will offer more travel opportunities between these two cities than any other airline in the world.

The announcement regarding the new shuttle service comes after a United spokesperson confirmed to TravelPulse the airline had updated its flight delay compensation policies to include not proactively awarding customers refunds for delays of less than six hours.

