Last updated: 02:40 PM ET, Wed July 28 2021

United Airlines Adds New Routes to London

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Lacey Pfalz July 28, 2021

United Airlines plane taking off.
United Airlines plane taking off. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United Airlines announced that it has added more flights to London beginning in August after the U.K.’s announcement that fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. can begin traveling there on August 2.

The airline will have six daily flights between U.S. airports and London by adding a second daily flight from Washington, D.C. and increasing Houston’s service to daily. United will also begin new nonstop service between Boston and London. The airline will continue flying daily from Chicago, New York and San Francisco to London, too.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
PHOTO: The Colorful waterfront and harbor of Bonaire (photo via dbvirago / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Major Airlines Expand Bonaire Access

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Airlines Adding New Routes, Expanding Service

Hammock Cove Antigua and Barbuda

Frontier Airlines Launching Antigua and Barbuda Flights

The Toronto skyline at dusk.

Delta Increases Flights for Canada Reopening

Travelers going to England must be fully vaccinated and must be tested negative for COVID-19 prior to departure and again within the first two days of arrival to the U.K. Passengers must also fill out a passenger locator form and provide proof of residency within the United States.

United is the only U.S. airline that offers its Travel-Ready Center, which can be used to upload and store COVID-19 test results and vaccination records.

"Today's announcement is yet another major milestone in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic with the opening of one of the most important markets from the U.S." said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United. "United has demonstrated that we can operate flights between the U.S. and England safely and we are eager to help rebuild these economies by facilitating business and leisure travel."

United has expanded its service to European destinations, including Dubrovnik, Reykjavik and Athens, as many of them began reopening this year.

For more information, please visit United's website.

For more information on United Airlines, London

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
PHOTO: The Colorful waterfront and harbor of Bonaire (photo via dbvirago / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Major Airlines Expand Bonaire Access

American Airlines

Delta CEO Provides Update on Plans to Better Serve Customers

Frontier Airlines Adding New Routes, Expanding Service

US Air Travel Numbers Continue to Improve

Frontier Airlines Launching Antigua and Barbuda Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS