United Airlines Adds New Routes to London
United Airlines announced that it has added more flights to London beginning in August after the U.K.’s announcement that fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. can begin traveling there on August 2.
The airline will have six daily flights between U.S. airports and London by adding a second daily flight from Washington, D.C. and increasing Houston’s service to daily. United will also begin new nonstop service between Boston and London. The airline will continue flying daily from Chicago, New York and San Francisco to London, too.
Travelers going to England must be fully vaccinated and must be tested negative for COVID-19 prior to departure and again within the first two days of arrival to the U.K. Passengers must also fill out a passenger locator form and provide proof of residency within the United States.
United is the only U.S. airline that offers its Travel-Ready Center, which can be used to upload and store COVID-19 test results and vaccination records.
"Today's announcement is yet another major milestone in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic with the opening of one of the most important markets from the U.S." said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United. "United has demonstrated that we can operate flights between the U.S. and England safely and we are eager to help rebuild these economies by facilitating business and leisure travel."
United has expanded its service to European destinations, including Dubrovnik, Reykjavik and Athens, as many of them began reopening this year.
