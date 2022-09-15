United Airlines, Emirates Announce New Partnership
United Airlines and Emirates announced a new commercial agreement designed to enhance each carrier’s network and give travelers easier access to hundreds of destinations within the United States and around the world.
United will launch a new direct flight between Newark/New York and Dubai starting in March 2023. From the United Arab Emirates city, passengers can travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 different cities.
“This agreement unites two iconic, flag carrier airlines who share a common commitment to creating the best customer experience in the skies,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “United's new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties.”
“This is a proud moment for both United and Emirates employees, and I look forward to our journey together,” Kirby continued.
Starting in November, Emirates customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco and Houston will have access to nearly 200 U.S. cities in the United network. At eight other U.S. airports served by Emirates—Boston, Dallas, LAX, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle and Washington DC—both airlines will have an interline arrangement.
“Two of the biggest, and best-known airlines in the world are joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance,” Emirates President Tim Clark said. “It's a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer.”
“We welcome United's return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai,” Clark continued. “We look forward to developing our partnership with United for the long term.”
Customers of both airlines can soon book these connecting flights on a single ticket, making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier. The agreement will also give the loyalty program members of both airlines more opportunities for rewards by earning points on flights operated by each carrier.
