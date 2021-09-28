Last updated: 12:24 PM ET, Tue September 28 2021

United Airlines Expands Service to South Africa

United Airlines planes parked at airport.
United Airlines planes parked at airport. (photo via Niall_Majury/iStock Unreleased)

United Airlines announced a new codeshare agreement with South African carrier Airlink that will offer customers more connections between the United States and Southern Africa than any other airline alliance.

As part of the partnership, United will offer one-stop connections from the U.S. to more than 40 destinations in Southern Africa, subject to government approval. The deal will also make United the first airline to connect its loyalty program with Airlink.

The agreement with Airlink complements United's existing partnership with Star Alliance member South African Airways.

“United continues to demonstrate our commitment to Africa, starting three brand new flights to the continent this year alone including new service to Accra, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria and Johannesburg, South Africa,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said.

“And now through our codeshare agreement with Airlink - which is the most expansive partnership in Southern Africa - customers will be able to easily explore more bucket list destinations across the continent including easy connections to Zambia, Zimbabwe and more,” Quayle continued.

Earlier this month, United announced it would launch new service between Washington, D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria, on November 29, subject to government approval.

The expanded service builds on the U.S. carrier’s continued expansion into Africa, which includes flights between New York/Newark and Johannesburg, South Africa, and between Washington, D.C. and Accra, Ghana.

