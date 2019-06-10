United Airlines Flight Grounded After Running Out of Gas
On Saturday, June 8, 2019, flight UA2040—scheduled to depart from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) at 10:02 a.m.—had already been delayed in taking off by 20 minutes.
Then, rather than landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), the plane spent several minutes circling the airfield due to weather concerns and was diverted to Miami International (MIA) because it had run out of gas.
While the aircraft waited in line to refuel, folks were told that they wouldn’t be allowed to re-board the aircraft if they deplaned in Miami during the delay, and no one with checked bags was to be allowed off the plane. No efforts were made on the part of United to compensate passengers for complications caused by the whole fiasco.
United’s customer-service efforts were sorely lacking overall in light of the hefty inconvenience being imposed on its passengers. While first-class passengers were handed free beer to soothe their frayed nerves over the situation, those flying coach were, somewhat predictably, required to pay for snack boxes and had difficulty in even obtaining water while they waited to find out whether they would be able to reach their final destination.
After two hours had lapsed and they were still stuck in their seats, coach passengers were finally handed a free packet of biscuits.
Update on @united — they gave us food after 2hrs being stuck on the plane at the wrong airport pic.twitter.com/DyrpZime7V— Jayme Lamm (@jaymelamm) June 8, 2019
Passenger Jayme Lamm—a freelance sports, fitness and travel writer—took to social media in her frustration, posting a video from inside the cabin, which has since been removed at United's request.
According to Lamm, one exasperated passenger, who was going to miss his cruise connection out of Fort Lauderdale, wasn’t even allowed to leave to try catching a 45-minute taxi ride to his destination because he had checked a bag.
Eventually given the option, disgruntled passengers were at a loss as to whether they should wait even longer to see whether their plane would eventually make its way to Fort Lauderdale or hire a car to get there at their own additional expense.
Lamm opted for the latter, tweeting later that night: “Don’t worry @united — my flight is probably still grounded at the WRONG airport, but luckily I paid MORE MONEY to get to my destination via an Uber (6hrs later, 2x longer than the original flight).”
United attributed the entire mishap to disturbances in the weather, which prevented the plane from landing in Fort Lauderdale and also from refueling once grounded in Miami.
