United Airlines Makes Small But Important Change

United Airlines plane at gate
United plane waiting for guests to board (photo by Eric Bowman)

United Airlines has made a small but important change to its rules of carriage.

Basically, it prevents any passenger from taking advantage of what can be perceived as a loophole.

According to the Points Guy, United will no longer honor what's known as a ‘mistake fare.’ That is, you might see a fare for $100 when in reality, it is $1,000. If you could prove it, the airline had an obligation to honor the fare.

No more.

According to its new rules of carriage, United is not responsible for a misprint or anything else. The fare is what it is.

However, United did say it will pay for reasonable expenses in the event of a huge mistake. Presumably, that means things like taxis or food or whatever, things that were only purchased because the low fare compelled you to buy the plane ticket in the first place.

Mistake fares are few and far between. But, they happen, and they do generate a lot of buzz, especially now with social media, The Points Guy pointed out. Now, even if you stumble upon one, they won’t be honored by United.

The airline will, however, continue its practice of giving out coupons and miles to those affected by lengthy delays or cancelations.

Rich Thomaselli
United Airlines

