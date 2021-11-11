Last updated: 12:05 PM ET, Thu November 11 2021

United Airlines New Flights to Jordan Now on Sale

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood November 11, 2021

United 787 Dreamliner
PHOTO: United 787 Dreamliner. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

United Airlines announced tickets are now on sale for the carrier’s new flights between Washington D.C. and Amman, Jordan.

When the flights between Washington Dulles International Airport and Queen Alia International Airport launch on May 5, 2022, United will become the only North American airline offering direct flights to Jordan from the United States.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Alaska Airlines Adds Miami as 100th Nonstop Destination From...

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Airlines Adds 16 New Orlando Routes To Winter Service

Anguilla beach

American Airlines Expanding Direct Anguilla Flights

El Convento hotel in San Juan Puerto Rico

Frontier Debuts New Puerto Rico Flights

The airline will operate flights to Amman three times weekly with a Boeing 787-8.

“We're expecting next summer to be one of our busiest ever for transatlantic travel, and we know our customers have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to visit unique and memorable international destinations,” United senior vice president Patrick Quayle said. “We're thrilled to make it easier for more travelers to have the chance to swim in the Red Sea, visit the Wadi Rum desert and simply experience Jordan's vibrant history and culture.”

Amman is one of five new transatlantic destinations United will launch service to next summer, which also includes Bergen, Norway; Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain; Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

In addition, the carrier will start four new routes to popular European destinations, including Chicago to Milan, Italy; Denver to Munich, Germany; Washington D.C.to Berlin, Germany; and Boston to London, England.

Last month, United announced it would add five new flights to London’s Heathrow Airport from key destinations in the U.S., starting in March 2022. The carrier revealed its plans to add two more flights from New York/Newark, additional trips from both Denver and San Francisco and an all-new direct flight from Boston.

With the launches, United will become the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service between the top seven business markets and London.

For more information on United Airlines, United States, Jordan

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Pilot flying a plane

American Airlines Pilots Say No to Holiday Bonus

American Airlines

Boeing to Pay Victims’ Families in Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX Crash

Southwest Airlines Announces 15-Year Sustainable Aviation Fuel Agreement

American Airlines Resumes International Travel with a Bang

JetBlue Says 99.98 Percent of Staff Will be Vaccinated

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS