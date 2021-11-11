United Airlines New Flights to Jordan Now on Sale
United Airlines announced tickets are now on sale for the carrier’s new flights between Washington D.C. and Amman, Jordan.
When the flights between Washington Dulles International Airport and Queen Alia International Airport launch on May 5, 2022, United will become the only North American airline offering direct flights to Jordan from the United States.
The airline will operate flights to Amman three times weekly with a Boeing 787-8.
“We're expecting next summer to be one of our busiest ever for transatlantic travel, and we know our customers have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to visit unique and memorable international destinations,” United senior vice president Patrick Quayle said. “We're thrilled to make it easier for more travelers to have the chance to swim in the Red Sea, visit the Wadi Rum desert and simply experience Jordan's vibrant history and culture.”
Amman is one of five new transatlantic destinations United will launch service to next summer, which also includes Bergen, Norway; Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain; Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
In addition, the carrier will start four new routes to popular European destinations, including Chicago to Milan, Italy; Denver to Munich, Germany; Washington D.C.to Berlin, Germany; and Boston to London, England.
Last month, United announced it would add five new flights to London’s Heathrow Airport from key destinations in the U.S., starting in March 2022. The carrier revealed its plans to add two more flights from New York/Newark, additional trips from both Denver and San Francisco and an all-new direct flight from Boston.
With the launches, United will become the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service between the top seven business markets and London.
