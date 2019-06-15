United Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway at Newark Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the New York City metro area’s three big airports and one of the busiest in the country, was shut down on Saturday afternoon after an incoming flight skidded off the runway.
The incident took place at around 1:30 p.m. EDT on a United Airlines flight landing from Denver.
There were no injuries, but all inbound and outbound service at Newark-Liberty was halted between that time and approximately 3 p.m.
Flight activity at EWR has resumed following an earlier incident, but delays are expected to continue. Passengers should call their carrier for info. [99]— Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 15, 2019
Port Authority police and emergency services units immediately responded to the scene, where the plane was turned at an angle at the end of the runway, its nose leaning over a grassy patch.
Early reports said the plane may have blown a tire when it landed.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident, saying the airliner "skidded off the left side of the pavement," with its landing gear stuck in the grass.
Passengers were evacuated in an orderly fashion via stairs.
UPDATE: No planes are flying in and out of Newark Airport after a plane skidded off the runway, the FAA confirmed. https://t.co/ydyQrbxa4a— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 15, 2019
