United Airlines Reportedly Purchasing 100 Widebody Aircraft
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood October 14, 2022
United Airlines is reportedly considering an order for more than 100 widebody aircraft and evaluating offers for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350.
According to Reuters.com, a deal between United and the plane manufacturers has been in the works for months and could be announced as early as December. Bloomberg News reported that a timeline for the potential order has not been finalized.
While none of the parties involved released a comment on the report, Bloomberg reported that United CEO Scott Kirby told a group of pilots at a training session that the airline is “planning a triple-digit order to upgrade its fleet.”
The potential multi-billion-dollar order is noteworthy right now as international and business travel show signs of continued recovery. Boeing and Airbus officials said demand for widebody jets is also returning.
United unveiled a large narrowbody order for Boeing and Airbus planes last year, which would add new and more efficient aircraft to its existing fleet of over 800 jets. In August, reports also surfaced the airline was in the market for new Airbus or Boeing widebody planes.
Earlier this week, the carrier announced the extension of its multi-year distribution agreement with industry technology provider Sabre Corporation. The deal ensures that Sabre-connected travel agents have access to United’s content while enabling the airline to extend its reach in Sabre’s network of global travel buyers and intermediaries.
The carrier also recently released its 2023 summer schedule, including flights to three new destinations in Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as well as six more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Shannon.
