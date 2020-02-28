United Airlines Suspending Service to Additional Airports Over Coronavirus Concerns
Donald Wood February 28, 2020
United Airlines announced Friday it has suspended service to additional airports in Southeast Asia due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The carrier revealed flights to Tokyo’s Narita International and Osaka International in Japan, Singapore Changi Airport and Incheon International in Seoul, South Korea, have been canceled, reduced or downgauged.
United also expanded the suspension of flights between the airline’s hubs in the United States and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong through April 30. The carrier is consulting with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) during the evaluation of its schedules.
To help accommodate impacted travelers, the airline is waiving change fees as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities. Officials from United revealed the demand for its trans-Pacific routes outside of China has declined 75 percent.
Other airlines are also making changes in Southeast Asia, including Hawaiian Airlines suspending its five-times-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Seoul beginning March 2 through April 30.
Delta Air Lines also announced it would reduce its weekly flight scheduled between the U.S. and Incheon airport from February 29 through April 30.
In addition to the travel advisories to South Korea and China, Delta is also waiving cancellation and change fees for scheduled flights to key destinations in Italy, such as Bologna, Milan and Venice.
