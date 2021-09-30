United Airlines to Resume Bonaire Flights
Airlines & Airports Brian Major September 30, 2021
United Airlines will resume flights to Bonaire from Houston, Texas and Newark, New Jersey beginning November 6, and the flights are currently available for booking, said Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) officials in a statement.
United’s flights to Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport will depart Saturdays with return flights departing Sundays. Flights to Bonaire from Newark International Airport will leave on Saturdays, with return flights to Newark departing the same day.
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines recently announced increased frequencies of their nonstop service to Bonaire following “exponential interest from U.S. travelers” in visiting Bonaire, TCB officials said.
Bonaire recently established rapid antigen COVID-19 testing capacity at Flamingo International Airport. Under national COVID-19 protocols, visitors are required to provide proof of a negative antigen test result within 24 hours of arrival and undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival.
Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are not required to undergo the entry rapid antigen test. Flamingo Airport’s on-site testing provides required COVID-19 test results for travelers returning to the United States, with results ready within 15 minutes.
“We are looking forward to welcoming these additional visitors and showcasing the varied landscapes, diverse culture and elevated offerings we have available,” said Miles Mercera, TCB’s director.
Already highly popular among dive-focused travelers, Bonaire’s profile as a luxury, culture and adventure destination is growing, said Mercea, with a growing culinary scene, animal sanctuaries and national parks, along with luxury villas and beachfront boutique hotels.
For the latest insights on travel to Bonaire, check out the guide below:
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
For more information on Bonaire
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS