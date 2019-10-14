United Airlines Unveils Winner of 'Her Art Here' Competition
United Airlines has officially welcomed a California-themed aircraft livery to its fleet that was created as part of the Her Art Here competition.
The design for the one-of-a-kind Boeing 757 was created by artist Tsungwei Moo as a tribute to the state where United operates two major hubs (Los Angeles and San Francisco) by showcasing sunglasses, palm trees and the Golden Gate Bridge.
The airline’s Her Art Here contest provided women around the world the chance to use an airplane as their canvas. The competition was especially important for Tsungwei, who emigrated to San Francisco from Taiwan 14 years ago aboard a United flight.
“It's truly a dream come true. The vibrant colors, sunshine and subject matter make it California. I could never imagine one day my art will be displayed on a United Airlines plane which brought me to the United States,” Tsungwei said in a statement. “There are no culture borders in art and it doesn't matter my status is an emigrant female artist. This plane has its mission now, to bring more joy into people's life, connecting people and uniting the world through experience art.”
In total, the custom Boeing 757 was painted in Amarillo, Texas as part of a 17-day transformation. The plane will fly an estimated 1.6 million miles this year with the new livery and make 476 cross-country trips.
The Her Art Here contest entries were scored by a panel of judges based on contest criteria and winners were determined based on a combination of judges scores and public voting. The competition combined United’s mission and what the communities in each region meant to the artist.
