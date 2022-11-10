United Airlines Updates MileagePlus Premier Program
November 10, 2022
United Airlines announced updates to its 2023 MileagePlus Premier program, which increase the flight and mileage requirements needed to qualify.
The carrier revealed it would increase the current minimum levels to earn status in its MileagePlus Premier program next year, but would automatically deposit premier qualifying points (PQP) into accounts based on the 2023 status travelers reached at the end of 2022.
United revealed that travelers would need to book 12 premier qualifying flights (PQF) and earn 4,000 or 5,000 PQPs to qualify for Premier Silver, starting next year. Currently, eight PQFs and 3,000 or 3,500 PQPs are enough to qualify.
Passengers trying to earn Premier Gold will need to fly 24 PQFs and earn 8,000 or 10,000 PQPs, a jump from the current 16 PQFs and 6,000 or 7,000 PQPs. The requirements for Platinum and 1K status have also increased.
“For the past two years, we adjusted our MileagePlus Premier program requirements to reflect the frequency of travel during uncertain times,” United said. “With travel now in full swing, our standard qualification requirements are returning. But we are giving you a boost and adding new qualifying activities to our 2023 MileagePlus Premier program to make achieving your status goals even easier.”
As a bonus, the airline said it would automatically deposit 500 PQPs into the accounts of Premier Silver customers, 1,000 PQPs for Premier Gold, 1,500 PQPs for Premier Platinum and 2,500 PQPs for Premier 1K status.
Other changes include allowing MileagePlus miles to be used for award flights operated by United or United Express that will now earn PQPs, the removal of redeposit fees, travelers being allowed to earn unlimited extra upgrade points and more.
