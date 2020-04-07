Last updated: 09:42 AM ET, Tue April 07 2020

United Considers Resumption of US-China Flights

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli April 07, 2020

Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: United 737 MAX in flight. (Photo courtesy of United Airlines)

With the breadth of the coronavirus subsiding in China, and business subsequently returning, United Airlines could soon announce a resumption of passenger flights to China.

The likely first flights would be between San Francisco and Shanghai, according to Forbes.

And there’s a reason for that particular route.

MORE Airlines & Airports
American Airlines Airbus A330

American Airlines Raises $2 Million for Red Cross COVID-1...

A busy terminal inside London

Airport CEO Believes Health Tests for Passengers to...

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O

American Joins Other Airlines in Reducing Flights to NYC

Forbes noted that Shanghai was United’s most-served destination in China with two daily flights from San Francisco, in large part thanks to Apple.

The iPod/iPad/iPhone giant bought 50 business class seats a day on the route, according to an internal United poster from 2019, and accounted for $150 million in annual revenue for the airline. That included $35 million a year from Apple just on the San Francisco-Shanghai route.

It’s also a good time for United – and other airlines, for that matter – to get back in the game. U.S.-based airlines suspended flights to China in late January but, up until a week or two ago, Chinese airlines continued to fly seven to nine flights a week.

That schedule drops to one flight a week, based on a previous decision to limit imported cases of the virus, for the month of April. That, Forbes noted, creates passenger spillover that United can pick up.

Chinese airlines plan to significantly increase flights in May.

A United spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines Airbus A330

American Airlines Raises $2 Million for Red Cross COVID-19 Relief

American Airlines

Airport CEO Believes Health Tests for Passengers to Become More Common

American Joins Other Airlines in Reducing Flights to NYC

Airline Testing Airport Kiosks to Identify Travelers With Medical Conditions

Boeing Extends Suspension of Production at Seattle-Area Facility

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS