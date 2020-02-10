Last updated: 11:43 AM ET, Mon February 10 2020

United Expands Kosher Choices Between US and Tel Aviv

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 10, 2020

Flight attendant serving a meal in United Polaris business class
PHOTO: Flight attendant serving a meal in United Polaris business class. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

United Airlines today announced it will expand its Kosher food options for customers traveling to Tel Aviv, Israel, from its hubs at Newark-Liberty International, San Francisco International and Washingon-Dulles.

"We are thrilled to expand our already high-quality Kosher culinary choices to include new options we know our customers will love," Charlean Gmunder, United's vice president of Catering Operations, said in a statement. "We know our customers and listen to their feedback and all of these new menu items – from savory new snacks to wonderful wines – are the result of our on-going efforts to exceed customer expectations. We will continue to embrace suggestions as well as seek out ways to create the best possible onboard dining experience for everyone we proudly serve."

Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
Friends enjoying cocktails at Sky High Bar aboard Norwegian Star

5 Epic Bars You Can Only Experience on Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic event.

Memorial Day Weekend Selected for Four Seasons Maui Wine &...

Hotel & Resort
New member of HAL Culinary Council

Holland America Adds Noted Seattle Chef to Culinary Council

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Walt, Disney, World, Disneyland

Disney World, Disneyland Add Secret Baby Yoda Cocktail

Entertainment

New Jersey-based Fresko will provide the meals on the Newark to Tel Aviv flight, featuring dishes such as fresh bagels, a cheese omelet, blintzes, chicken marsala, a kale quinoa burger and traditional bakery items like rugelach and black and white cookies.

Also on the Newark-Tel Aviv and San Francisco-Tel Aviv routes United will beta test a Kosher children’s menu in all cabins. If successful, the airline will add the child’s meals on additional flights to the Israeli city.

For those customers traveling in Polaris and United Premium Plus, additional dining enhancements can be found in the all Kosher snack choices.

Part of the Kosher expansion includes the airport experience, where United is testing the addition of a hot Kosher à la carte meal option in the Newark Polaris Lounge.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Salt Lake City downtown

JetBlue Founder Hopes New Airline is a Breeze

Storm Helps British Airways Flight Set New Speed Record

TSA Agent Arrested for Allegedly Tricking Woman Into Exposing Herself

Elizabeth Smart Reveals Sexual Assault on Delta Flight

Southwest Announces Employee Bonuses Despite Profit Taking a Hit

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS