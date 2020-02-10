United Expands Kosher Choices Between US and Tel Aviv
Rich Thomaselli February 10, 2020
United Airlines today announced it will expand its Kosher food options for customers traveling to Tel Aviv, Israel, from its hubs at Newark-Liberty International, San Francisco International and Washingon-Dulles.
"We are thrilled to expand our already high-quality Kosher culinary choices to include new options we know our customers will love," Charlean Gmunder, United's vice president of Catering Operations, said in a statement. "We know our customers and listen to their feedback and all of these new menu items – from savory new snacks to wonderful wines – are the result of our on-going efforts to exceed customer expectations. We will continue to embrace suggestions as well as seek out ways to create the best possible onboard dining experience for everyone we proudly serve."
New Jersey-based Fresko will provide the meals on the Newark to Tel Aviv flight, featuring dishes such as fresh bagels, a cheese omelet, blintzes, chicken marsala, a kale quinoa burger and traditional bakery items like rugelach and black and white cookies.
Also on the Newark-Tel Aviv and San Francisco-Tel Aviv routes United will beta test a Kosher children’s menu in all cabins. If successful, the airline will add the child’s meals on additional flights to the Israeli city.
For those customers traveling in Polaris and United Premium Plus, additional dining enhancements can be found in the all Kosher snack choices.
Part of the Kosher expansion includes the airport experience, where United is testing the addition of a hot Kosher à la carte meal option in the Newark Polaris Lounge.
