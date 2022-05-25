Last updated: 09:58 AM ET, Wed May 25 2022

United Fires Employee After Viral Fight Video

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli May 25, 2022

United airlines employee fight video
A United Airlines employee is laid out after engaging in as fight with a former NFL player at Newark Liberty International Airport. (YouTube)

The repercussions and consequences of the airport fight between a former National Football League player and a United Airlines employee came down hard.

The confrontation took place on May 19 at Newark Liberty International Airport after 27-year-old passenger Brendan Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage to the bag-drop area for United. The former NFL player got into a verbal altercation with an unnamed worker who told the passenger he needed to pay for a baggage cart and not a wheelchair, and it quickly escalated into a physical incident as seen in the video here.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
United Airlines

Video Shows United Airlines Employee Fighting Former NFL Player

Passengers walking to their gates at Chicago

Airline Incidents Fall More Than 50 Percent After Mask Mandate...

Plane seats.

Mike Tyson Allegedly Punches Man on Flight

Airplane and handcuffs on the table.

Will the End of the Mask Mandate Curb Air Passenger Violence?

Airport security and other United workers broke up the fight but not before the airline employee took two sharp blows to the head and fell backward and was bloodied.

Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault, according to ABC News. He was released on his own recognizance.

As for the employee, he has been terminated. United Airlines told ABC that it investigated last week’s incident and reviewed a video taken by another passenger – which quickly went viral – and fired the worker for his role in the brawl.

Langley, who played for the Denver Broncos in the NFL, currently plays in the Canadian Football League. His team, the Calgary Stampeders, said it "is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."

Sponsored Content

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Southwest Airlines Puts Flights on Sale From August Through...

Southwest Warns Customers About Facebook Scam

Spirit Airlines CEO Believes Shareholders Will Vote for Frontier Deal

CLEAR Predicts Record-Breaking Summer Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Video Shows United Airlines Employee Fighting Former NFL Player

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS