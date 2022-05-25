United Fires Employee After Viral Fight Video
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli May 25, 2022
The repercussions and consequences of the airport fight between a former National Football League player and a United Airlines employee came down hard.
The confrontation took place on May 19 at Newark Liberty International Airport after 27-year-old passenger Brendan Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage to the bag-drop area for United. The former NFL player got into a verbal altercation with an unnamed worker who told the passenger he needed to pay for a baggage cart and not a wheelchair, and it quickly escalated into a physical incident as seen in the video here.
Airport security and other United workers broke up the fight but not before the airline employee took two sharp blows to the head and fell backward and was bloodied.
Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault, according to ABC News. He was released on his own recognizance.
As for the employee, he has been terminated. United Airlines told ABC that it investigated last week’s incident and reviewed a video taken by another passenger – which quickly went viral – and fired the worker for his role in the brawl.
Langley, who played for the Denver Broncos in the NFL, currently plays in the Canadian Football League. His team, the Calgary Stampeders, said it "is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Playa's Sanctuary Cap Cana To Join Marriott's Luxury Collection
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS