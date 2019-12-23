Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Mon December 23 2019

United Flight Makes Rough Landing Due to 'Mechanical Issue'

December 23, 2019

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago
PHOTO: United Airlines flight (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A United Airlines flight traveling from Newark, New Jersey experienced a rough landing at Denver International Airport due to a mechanical issue on Sunday night.

No injuries were reported but passenger Scott Lowe told FOX31 that passengers heard a loud clunk and witnessed a massive cloud of sparks coming up on the left side of the plane upon touchdown.

According to Lowe, the captain told passengers that one of the plane's landing gears may have collapsed.

United confirmed the incident in a statement, calling the cause a "mechanical issue."

"United flight 2429 from Newark, New Jersey to Denver experienced a mechanical issue upon landing. All customers have been bussed to the terminal where our customer service teams are currently assisting them. The aircraft has been taken out of service and is being inspected by our maintenance teams," said United spokeswoman Rachel Rivas.

Passenger Rick Wood—who served in the United States Army for 25 years—told FOX31 that Sunday's rough landing was the most terrifying thing he has ever experienced.

Last week, a United flight traveling from San Diego to Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a mechanical issue caused flames to shoot out of one of the plane's engines.

