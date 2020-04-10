United Offering Free Flights to Medical Volunteers Traveling to California
United Airlines has teamed with California Governor Gavin Newsom to provide free, round-trip flights for medical volunteers traveling to California in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.
United is working with California health and government officials to coordinate travel for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, as the state has more than 18,309 confirmed coronavirus cases and 507 fatalities to-date.
Of the confirmed cases, more than 2,825 people have been hospitalized and 1,132 are in intensive care.
“I want to thank United Airlines for stepping in a big way to help health care professionals. We couldn't be more grateful for their largesse and support,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
“Our frontline healthcare workers are heroes. We are profoundly grateful to them for their unwavering commitment to support our communities and medical providers at this time of exceptional need,” United regional president Janet Lamkin said in a statement. “It is our hope that providing air travel at no cost will allow additional courageous volunteers and first responders the ability to reach health care facilities throughout California, which continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Despite the ongoing travel restrictions, United is still offering 50 daily flights into San Francisco and 13 daily flights at Los Angeles. The carrier also plans to expand its free-flight program to other critical areas within the coming days.
Other airlines are helping during the pandemic, as American announced it had raised more than $2 million in support of the American Red Cross' relief efforts. The company also revealed AAdvantage members who donate at least $25 to the coronavirus relief fund would earn 10 miles for every dollar, through April 30.
Delta Air Lines also recently announced it would offer free flights for medical volunteers traveling to areas that have been hit the hardest.
