United Partners With Jaguar for Transportation to Connecting Flights
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 28, 2022
One of the prevailing stories from summer air travel was the chaos and congestion that pervaded airports due to the huge demand from the public. Catching a flight was difficult; catching a connecting flight was precarious.
Now United Airlines is trying to resolve that ahead of the winter holiday season, and is doing it in an upscale manner.
United is partnering with British carmaker Jaguar to offer some of its passengers a ride in style between terminals to make their connecting flights, according to USA Today.
The program will roll out at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where United has its headquarters. Some passengers will be given a ride in a new electric Jaguar I-PACE.
Some passengers.
To be more specific, the program is available only to United’s elite frequent flyers who are connecting between United flights.
"The new United-Jaguar ground transfer program offers travelers a moment of luxury and ease," Luc Bondar, the airline's marketing and loyalty vice president and MileagePlus president, said in a statement. "Partnering with Jaguar to deploy an all-electric fleet is not only a smart business move, as we know customers consider sustainability when booking travel, it is the right thing to do."
United plans to roll out the Jaguar car service to
Denver, Houston, Newark/New York, Washington, D.C, San Francisco, and Los Angeles in the coming months, USAT reported.
"United’s ground transfer service is a surprise benefit for select Premier MileagePlus members with tight connections at the air carrier’s U.S. hub airports," the airline said in a statement. "A member learns of the surprise upon landing at the airport, where they’re greeted by a specialized Premier Services agent who shows the customer to the vehicle on the tarmac and accompanies them to their connecting flight."
"We are thrilled to partner with United Airlines to further ignite the passion travelers have for eco-minded exploration, as sustainability and electrifying performance are at the heart of the Jaguar brand," Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, said in a statement. "Both United and Jaguar have boldly pledged to advancing transportation technology that will help propel us towards a more sustainable future, and we are excited for travelers to have the opportunity to experience these innovations on the tarmac."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Helps You Focus on Florida at a Crucial Time
-
For more information on United Airlines, Chicago
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS