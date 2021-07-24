Last updated: 12:26 PM ET, Sat July 24 2021

United Presses Feds Over Delays at Newark

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 24, 2021

United Boeing 777
United Boeing 777 (photo via Greg Goebel/Flickr)

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is urging the federal government to help solve congestion problems at Newark-Liberty International Airport, one of United’s hubs.

In an article written by Reuters News Service, a recent runway repair project has played havoc with flights this summer. Kirby asked Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson "to temporarily and proportionally reduce the number of operations per hour at Newark while airport capacity is constrained by runway construction."

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines Pilot wearing a COVID-era face mask.

Southwest Airlines Commits To “Do Better”

Hartsfield Jackson International airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta Airport Pianist Gifted $60k From Strangers

United Airlines plane taking off.

Airplane Prank Deemed a Threat Forces Flight Delay

Newark, which was the 15th busiest U.S. airport in 2020 by total passengers, has seen lengthy flight delays, long taxi delays and numerous cancellations in recent weeks. United is especially affected, as it accounts for almost 65 percent of all flights departing and arriving a Newark, a figure that dates back to the pre-merger Continental days.

In the July 15 letter, which has not been previously published nor reported by anyone other than Reuters, Kirby said that during a six-day period in July "the average number of (Newark) flight cancellations by all airlines was more than 100 flights per day" which placed a "severe strain on employees and operations."

Kirby asked the FAA to "bring together all relevant parties to reduce the number of flights per hour temporarily and proportionally during July, August, and September."

An FAA spokeswoman said the agency is "reviewing the letter and will respond directly to" United.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Hartsfield Jackson International airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta Airport Pianist Gifted $60k From Strangers

Airplane Prank Deemed a Threat Forces Flight Delay

New Nonstop Spirit Airlines Flights Coming Soon to Atlantic City

Man With COVID Impersonates Wife to Board Flight

US Airlines Report Mixed Q2 Results, 'Hopeful' for Continued Recovery

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS