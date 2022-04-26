Last updated: 09:08 PM ET, Tue April 26 2022

United, Singapore Airlines Expand Codeshare Flights To 19 New Cities

United Airlines Laurie Baratti April 26, 2022

United Airlines planes parked at airport.
United Airlines planes parked at airport. (photo via Niall_Majury/iStock Unreleased)

Star Alliance members United Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced that they’re expanding their codeshare agreement, tapping into their industry-leading networks to provide customers with more options for traveling between the U.S. and destinations on the other side of the Pacific.

Benefitting both business and leisure travelers alike, the codeshare partners are launching flights to 19 new exciting and fast-growing cities across America, Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

From today, United customers can connect to nine new codeshare destinations through SIA Group’s network, seven of which are in Southeast Asia: Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Kuala Lumpur and Penang, Malaysia; and Denpasar (on Bali), Jakarta and Surabaya in Indonesia. They can also make easier connections to Perth, Australia or Male in the Maldives through SIA’s network.

Reciprocally, SIA customers are now able to connect to 10 new codeshare destinations in the U.S. via United flights out of Los Angeles: Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Cleveland, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, and Sacramento. These new additions also complement the carrier’s existing network connections between Houston and Atlanta, Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, and Tampa.

The codeshare expansion comes amid increasing demand for international air travel, as more and more countries around the world relax or remove their COVID-era restrictions; especially as destinations across the Asia and Oceania regions that have strictly maintained border bans past two years have now begun to reopen.

“United continues to provide critical links to Asia and we are the only U.S. airline flying direct to Singapore from the U.S., with our nonstop San Francisco – Singapore flight,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of International Network and Alliances at United. “We are excited to further expand our partnership with Singapore Airlines and provide our customers greater convenience and access to world-class destinations in the region.”

JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “SIA's partnership with United is an integral part of our growth strategy. The expansion of the codeshare arrangement will provide both SIA and United customers with a greater array of choices and connections, as well as seamless transfers for their business or leisure travel. This will also help to strengthen the deep and longstanding ties between Singapore and the U.S.”

