United To Resume Stockholm-New York Service
Rich Thomaselli November 26, 2021
United Airlines is set to resume its nonstop route between Stockholm, Sweden and New York City starting in May of 2022.
The news was first reported by Aviation24, a Belgium-based airline-centric website focusing on European news.
The seasonal daily service will begin May 14.
“We are excited to return to Sweden in 2022 as the only U.S. airline flying direct between Stockholm and New York City,” Lucas Geerts, United’s Regional Sales Manager Northern Europe, told the website in a statement. “Our service from Stockholm provides our customers in Sweden with direct access to New York City as well as the possibility to conveniently connect via our New York/Newark hub to 58 destinations across the Americas.”
The nonstop service will be out of Newark-Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and fly direct to Arlanda Airport in Stockholm.
“We welcome that United Airlines has chosen to return to Stockholm Arlanda Airport with its direct route to New York next summer,” said Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia, the Swedish state-owned company that runs 10 airports in Sweden.”The U.S. is also one of our biggest trade partners and an important market for air freight, incoming tourism as well as an attractive destination for Swedes.”
United will use a Boeing 757-200 aircraft for the route, including 16-lie flat seats, 45 Economy-Plus seats and 108 Economy seats.
