United Wants Mexico City Slot Vacated by JetBlue
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 26, 2019
United Airlines has applied for a slot pair of flights to Mexico City that will be vacated by JetBlue in January of 2020.
The news was first reported by the blog ThePointsGuy, which learned that United has filed its application with the Department of Transportation.
United wants to fill the slot with a third daily flight between San Francisco and Mexico City. JetBlue was given four Mexico City slot pairs in 2017 in the wake of the DOT decision that forced Delta and Aeromexico to give up 24 slot pairs after they announced a joint partnership.
Initially, as ThePointsGuy noted, when the DOT allocated those slots it gave preference to airlines that did not already fly between Mexico City and the United States, or to smaller airlines to help increase competition. That’s why United and American were excluded.
Now it remains to be seen whether United’s application will be approved. JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska airlines were all given slot pairs two years ago; now all three have pulled out of Mexico City.
“Conditions have changed and the public interest requires a fresh look at, and a reconsideration of, United’s eligibility,” United said in its application. “Rather than allow the slot pairs to go unused or be returned to Delta/Aeromexico, the [DOT] should award United the divested slot pair… which will enhance competition and provide significant consumer benefits.”
United also has flights to Mexico City from Chicago, Houston, Newark and Washington in addition to San Francisco.
For more information on United Airlines, Mexico City, San Francisco
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS