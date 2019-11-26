Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Tue November 26 2019

United Wants Mexico City Slot Vacated by JetBlue

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 26, 2019

Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: United 737 MAX in flight. (Photo courtesy of United Airlines)

United Airlines has applied for a slot pair of flights to Mexico City that will be vacated by JetBlue in January of 2020.

The news was first reported by the blog ThePointsGuy, which learned that United has filed its application with the Department of Transportation.

United wants to fill the slot with a third daily flight between San Francisco and Mexico City. JetBlue was given four Mexico City slot pairs in 2017 in the wake of the DOT decision that forced Delta and Aeromexico to give up 24 slot pairs after they announced a joint partnership.

Initially, as ThePointsGuy noted, when the DOT allocated those slots it gave preference to airlines that did not already fly between Mexico City and the United States, or to smaller airlines to help increase competition. That’s why United and American were excluded.

Now it remains to be seen whether United’s application will be approved. JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska airlines were all given slot pairs two years ago; now all three have pulled out of Mexico City.

“Conditions have changed and the public interest requires a fresh look at, and a reconsideration of, United’s eligibility,” United said in its application. “Rather than allow the slot pairs to go unused or be returned to Delta/Aeromexico, the [DOT] should award United the divested slot pair… which will enhance competition and provide significant consumer benefits.”

United also has flights to Mexico City from Chicago, Houston, Newark and Washington in addition to San Francisco.

