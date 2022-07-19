Unprecedented Heat in England Impacting Flights
July 19, 2022
Known more for its sometimes overcast skies than for sweltering days, England is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave that is even playing havoc with one of the country’s main airports.
With air temperatures pushing almost 100 degrees – and who knows how hot it is on the ground, especially with large commercial airliners fired up for flights – London’s Luton Airfield needed to make a quick fix on Monday.
Part of one of its runways literally buckled from the heat.
According to CNN, airport officials said an "essential runway repair" was needed" after high surface temperatures caused a small section to lift.”
The runway was later restored to full use.
The problems at Luton came after the country’s famed Royal Air Force had paused all flight activities after reporting that parts of a runway at one of its biggest air bases “had melted.”
"During this period of extreme temperature flight safety remains the RAF's top priority, so aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations," according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.
This is just the latest setback for aviation in England, which has been beset by problems ranging from a pilot shortage to a baggage handler shortage for the last several months.
It’s been so bad that last week, London’s premier airport, Heathrow International, said it was limiting the amount of passengers it would process to 100,000 per day through at least September 11 to get a better handle on the problems.
