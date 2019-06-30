Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Sun June 30 2019

‘Unusual Odor’ Forces Spirit Flight to Return to Atlantic City

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 30, 2019

PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taking off. (photo via gk-6mt / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Well, nobody seems to know—or nobody is saying—what the “unusual odor” was onboard a Spirit Airlines flight on Saturday.

This much we do know—it stunk enough for the flight to make an emergency landing.

Flight 341 indeed made a return to Atlantic City International Airport on Saturday morning, barely 30 minutes after taking off en route to Tampa.

“The airfield closed for 15 minutes to respond to the alert,” South Jersey Transportation Authority spokesman Mark Amorosi said. “The aircraft taxied under its own power back to the airport gate.”

The flight, scheduled for a 6:25 a.m. takeoff, departed at 6:28 and landed back at Atlantic City at 7:08.

But nobody is saying what the stench was, although Spirit spokesman Stephen Schuler insisted it was not smoke or fire.

“Reports of smoke in the cabin and cockpit are unfounded and inaccurate,” Schuler said. “No guests reported any injuries, and we are working now to get them to their final destinations. Out of an abundance of caution, the flight attendants are being evaluated by medical personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

All passengers were transferred to another plane and the flight eventually took off at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

Rich Thomaselli
