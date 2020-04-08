Last updated: 09:30 AM ET, Wed April 08 2020

US DOT Eases Rules for Airlines Applying for Financial Assistance

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 08, 2020

Planes at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut
PHOTO: Planes at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. (Photo via jjbers / Flickr)

The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday a new set of standards for airlines in America to follow to be eligible for the financial assistance provided in the recently passed CARES Act.

The final order establishing parameters for the distribution of the funds will require that carriers receiving financial assistance must maintain minimum air services on a nationwide basis, with some exceptions.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta Air Lines Boeing 767

Delta Reducing Passengers, Blocking Middle Seats to Combat...

Airlines & Airports
Aurora Expeditions

Antarctic Cruise to Be Evacuated Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Airlines jets at Los Angeles International Airport

American Airlines Updates Travel Waiver Policies

Airlines & Airports
American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin Interior

Some Flights Are Flying With Just One Passenger Each

Airlines & Airports
Walt Disney World entrance

Bob Iger Says Disney Parks Considering Screening Guests for...

Entertainment

To ensure airlines maintain a defined minimum level of flights to communities they served before March 1, the Department of Transportation made adjustments to address seasonal services and the “potentially disproportionate impact of minimum service levels.”

Officials said the service obligations for carriers would be pushed back to September 30, but the Department of Transportation maintains the right to extend as needed. Airlines had previously complained to the federal government, saying the original regulations were “impractical.”

The new rules will allow U.S. carriers to either continue serving the same domestic destinations they operated before March 1 or during the first week of August 2019. Smaller airlines will also face less stringent minimum-service requirements when compared to the larger carriers.

As for the top airlines in the U.S.— American, Delta, Southwest and United—Travel Weekly reported they would be required to serve destinations previously flown with 25 weekly flights or more with at least five flights per week.

In addition, routes served between five and 25 times per week will require at least three weekly flights and destinations served less than five times per week must be served by at least one weekly flight.

As part of the CARES Act, airlines in the U.S. can receive up to $25 billion in federal payroll grants and $25 billion in federal loans.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Boeing facility in Everett, Washington

Boeing Making Additional Software Changes to Grounded 737 MAX

Delta Donates 200,000 Pounds of Food to Hospitals and Food Banks

Alaska Airlines Responds to RavnAir's Suspension of Service

On Average, US Airlines Have Enough Cash to Survive 8 Months

American Airlines Raises $2 Million for Red Cross COVID-19 Relief

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS