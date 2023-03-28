Last updated: 10:47 AM ET, Tue March 28 2023

US Government Working on Bill to Ban Unruly Passengers From Flights

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 28, 2023

handcuffs, arrest, police
Criminal in handcuffs. (photo via BrianAJackson / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The United States government is pushing for a new law that would ban airline passengers fined or convicted of serious physical violence from boarding commercial flights.

According to Reuters.com, a bipartisan group of lawmakers revealed a plan to reintroduce the “Protection from Abusive Passengers Act,” designed to improve crew member and passenger safety, as well as deter future unruly traveler incidents.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Private infinity pool, Six Senses Samui

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to Reportedly Be Set in...

Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean, AquaDome

Royal Reveal: RCI Details New Bars, Nightlife Options On Icon...

Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

Airlines Are Padding Their Scheduled Flight Times

U.S. President Joe Biden.

President Biden’s FAA Administrator Nominee Withdraws...

As part of the bill introduced by Senator Jack Reed and Representatives Eric Swalwell and Brian Fitzpatrick, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) would be tasked with managing the no-fly list, creating guidelines for removal from the list and granting flexibility on determining the ban’s length based on the severity of the incident.

On Wednesday, lawmakers will be joined in their fight by flight attendants from several major U.S. airlines, as well as representatives from the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and the Air Line Pilots Association.

In total, the FAA received 2,456 reports of unruly passengers last year and proposed $8.4 million in fines. While the total number of reports was down from 2021 (5,981), the proposed penalties skyrocketed from $5 million the previous year.

While the airline industry supports government intervention, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) opposed the creation of a no-fly list for unruly passengers based on the government’s questionable history of prejudice.

The safety of flight crew members and passengers is once again in focus as a passenger on a United Airlines flight last month tried to open an emergency exit on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and attacked an attendant with a spoon he fashioned into a makeshift knife.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

Airlines Are Padding Their Scheduled Flight Times

The Summer Travel Booking Window Is Quickly Closing

DOT Rejects JetBlue, Spirit Airlines Exemption Request

Miami International Airport on Target To Set Records Over Spring Break

US Government Pushing for New Airline Passenger Bill of Rights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS