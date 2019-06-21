VIDEO: Man Arrested for Attacking TSA Agents at Phoenix Airport
A man was arrested at a Phoenix airport Tuesday after he reportedly attacked Transportation Security Administration officers and attempted to rush through a security checkpoint.
According to the Arizona Republic, five TSA agents working at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. local time were attacked by 19-year-old Tyrese Garner as he rushed through the security checkpoint.
TSA officials called the attack “unprovoked and brazen.”
Surveillance footage captures moment man suddenly ambushes TSA agents at Phoenix airport, sending one to hospital and four others to an urgent care facility after racing through a security checkpoint and brawling with staff. https://t.co/a2MaW7JNW8 pic.twitter.com/oWSehP679s— ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2019
Phoenix police officers working at the airport arrived on the scene to provide assistance to TSA agents and arrested Garner on charges of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and five counts of misdemeanor assault.
One of the TSA agents involved was transported to a local hospital and the other security officers were taken to urgent care clinics. As a result of the attack, the checkpoint was closed for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, reopening around 11:30 a.m.
“We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day,” a TSA spokesperson said in a statement to the Arizona Republic.
